BOSTON (CBS) – There were 2,554 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That’s up 834 from last week’s first report of the new school year on September 16.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 2,236 cases among students and 318 among staff between September 16 and 22.
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year.
Related: Town-By-Town COVID Vaccination Rates For School-Aged Children
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.