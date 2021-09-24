SportsLine Week 3 NFC East Picks: Eagles Will 'Keep It Close In A Division Matchup,' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinWith only three wins in the division so far, will the NFC East once again start to look more like the NFC Least in Week 3?

Patriots Injury Report: Trent Brown, Josh Uche Questionable Vs. SaintsLinebacker Josh Uche was a late addition to the Patriots' injury report this week, added Friday with a back injury. He's one of three players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Josh Gordon Reinstated By NFL, Eligible To Play In Week 4Josh Gordon is once again eligible to play in the National Football League.

Here's One Crazy Mac Jones Statistic After His First Two NFL GamesHere is one rather incredible factoid that's come to light about Mac Jones through his first two starts.

Potential Wild Card Game Preview On Tap For Red Sox, Yankees On Friday NightLess than a week remains in Major League Baseball's regular season. A lot still needs to get sorted out in the AL Wild Card race.