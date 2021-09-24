BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has passed a bill that would allow for a non-binary option on birth certificates and drivers licenses in the state.

In addition to “male” and “female” designates on the documents, there would also be an “X” option to signify another gender or an undesignated gender.

“People know what gender they are,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton in a statement. “This bill simply allows for gender identification and IDs as diverse as our people.

The request would have to be accompanied by an affidavit from the individual or the parent or guardian if the person is a minor. The affidavit would state that the request is being made to conform to the person’s gender identity and not for any fraudulent purpose.

No medical or health-care related documentation, court order or proof of change of name would be required from the individual making the request.

The bill would also require the Registry of Motor Vehicles recognize three gender designations — M, F, and X — on driver’s licenses and nondriver state IDs.

The RMV adopted the change in 2019, but the bill would write the policy into law. The state would also be required to ensure that an option other than male or female is provided on any state form or document that requires an indication of gender.

Several U.S. states already offer a similar range of gender designations on driver’s licenses and forms of identification. The U.S. State Department announced this summer it is moving toward adding a gender marker for nonbinary, intersex and gender nonconforming people applying for passports.

The bill is similar to legislation approved by the Senate in 2019.

