CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – An arrest has been made in the hit and run that killed retired Hudson, N.H. Police Sgt. Donna Briggs earlier this week.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police said 45-year-old Craig Sprowl of Dover, N.H. is now charged with negligent homicide in Briggs’ death.

Briggs went out for a bike ride Tuesday morning but never returned home. Kingston, N.H. Police started searching around 8:30 p.m. and eventually found her and her bike down an embankment off Route 125. Briggs, who lived in Derry and retired eight years ago, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 59 years old. She was training for a ride for fallen police officers next month when she was hit.

State Police said Briggs was hit from behind by an SUV. They released video of it late Wednesday hoping to generate leads in the search for the driver.

Investigators got “numerous calls” which led them to the SUV in Derry. They later found it belonged to Sprowl. Police tracked him down at a hotel in Portsmouth and arrested him.

“I understand that he did go to the hospital. I’m not sure what that is for. All I can say is that when we took him into custody, it was without incident,” N.H. State Police Colonel Nate Noyes told reporters.

Sprowl’s wife, 30-year-old Angela Sprowl, was also arrested at the hotel. She’s charged with hindering apprehension.

“State police investigators would like to thank the many Good Samaritans and members of our community that came forward with helpful information in this case,” Noyes said.

Hudson Police Chief William Avery, who in attendance at the news conference, spoke about his professional relationship with Briggs. The two took the police test together in 1992.

“I felt like the world was lifted off my shoulders when I received this information,” said Chief Avery about the arrest. “And I only can imagine that the Briggs family feels the same, as well as other members of the law enforcement community in New Hampshire.”