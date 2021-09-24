NEWTON (CBS) — By midday Friday, Union Pharmacy in Newton had already given out two dozen Pfizer booster shots. Neal Walden got one of them. “Because we have four little grandchildren, none of which are able to be vaccinated at this time, and we take care of them all the time,” he said.

Local pharmacists say they have plenty of supply, and WBZ-TV found plenty of takers. Denise Groen is eligible not only because she’s an elder care worker, but she has underlying medical conditions too.

“I had a kidney transplant. My immune system is very low,” said Groen.

Major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens say they’re also making third shots available.

“We’ll probably get the booster,” said Arthur Gulovsen as he walked into a CVS with his wife.

Healthcare workers and first responders are on the eligibility list, along with anyone over 65. They must have had their second booster shot at least six months ago, and it has to have been Pfizer. Many teachers were happy to learn they are also included.

“We’re working in schools, the majority of which don’t have HVAC or ventilation. We’re relying purely on open windows and air purifiers,” said Boston Teachers Union president Jessica Tang.

BTU has a clinic set up for teachers to get boosters at the Union headquarters in Dorchester.

The eligibility list also includes grocery store workers.

“Thousands of customers coming through each week, and that’s the thing, is you don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not,” said Kristin Agreste, with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1445.

Another union representative, Cheryl Ferullo, added, “the booster will really help us, and maybe calm our nerves a little where we’re so high risk.”