BOSTON (CBS) — With the Patriots and Buccaneers set to square off next weekend in Foxboro, Tom Brady’s camp has begun talking.

Bill Belichick? He’s keeping his thoughts to himself. For now.

The Patriots’ head coach was asked during his Friday press conference over Zoom if he’d like to respond to Alex Guerrero’s public comments about Belichick’s treatment of Brady during the quarterback’s tenure in New England.

Belichick did not appear to be bothered by the question, but politely declined comment.

“Yeah, I appreciate the question. I know there’s a lot of interest for obvious reasons in next week’s game,” Belichick said. “But it’s kind of, we’re focused on the Saints here, and on Monday we’ll get to next week.”

Belichick speaks to the media on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays of game weeks, so perhaps he’ll offer some more thoughts in one of those sessions next week.

Guerrero made headlines on Thursday when he characterized Belichick’s treatment of Brady in New England, saying, “As Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. … I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”