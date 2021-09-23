(CBS) — Walmart will no longer offer items on layaway this holiday shopping season.
The retailer said consumer shopping habits have changed.READ MORE: Thousands Of Dead Fish Pile Up Along Mystic River Shores Near Everett, Somerville
“Last holiday season, we removed seasonal layaway from most of our stores with the exception of select jewelry items at select stores, and based on what we learned, we are confident that our payment options provide the right solutions for our customers,” a Walmart spokesperson told WBZ-TV.READ MORE: Taunton Police Officers Use Own Money To Replace Boy's Stolen Bike
Walmart says for those interested in buying now and paying later it offers monthly installment plans through financial company Affirm.MORE NEWS: Giant Pothole Damages 20 To 30 Cars On Route 1 South In Lynnfield
There are no fees through the installment plan, but customers pay interest rates of between 10% and 30% depending on their credit.