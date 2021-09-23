TAUNTON (CBS) — The woman charged with stabbing a hospital worker in Taunton has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Victoria Disharoon, 28, was ordered held without bail at her arraignment Thursday in Taunton District Court.
A woman who works at Morton Hospital was taking a break outside Tuesday afternoon when, investigators say, Disharoon walked up behind her, pulled her ponytail and stabbed her several times in the back.
Police said it was an “unprovoked attack.” The 44-year-old woman was able to use her cell phone to take a photo of her attacker before she took off.
Police found Disharoon late Wednesday afternoon in Raynham and arrested her. They said she had a small pocket knife that’s believed to have been used in the attack. She was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The wounded worker was treated in the hospital’s emergency room, was released, and chose to finish her shift.
At court Thursday, Disharoon’s father told WBZ-TV that she has struggled with mental health issues for years.