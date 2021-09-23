'It's An Absolute Honor': Julian Edelman Cannot Wait To Get Back In Front Of Patriots Fans This WeekendJulian Edelman is set to return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, the place where he made big play after big play during his NFL career. He'll be honored by the Patriots for his 12 years in a New England uniform, and finally receive a proper sendoff from the Foxboro faithful.

NFL Week 3 AFC North Preview: Ravens 'Should Finally Have a Sunday Afternoon Breather,' Says CBS Baltimore's Mark VivianoThe AFC North is shaping up to be extremely competitive, with the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, and Steelers all splitting their first two games.

Report: Red Sox Have Been Given OK To Wear Yellow Uniforms In PlayoffsIf the Red Sox are still feeling lucky in yellow come playoff time, MLB has reportedly given them the OK to keep wearing those "City Connect" uniforms.

It Sounds Like Former Patriots Linebacker Jamie Collins Will Have Another New Team SoonJamie Collins' days in Detroit appear to be over, but don't expect another reunion in New England.

'The Razorbacks Are Definitely For Real': CBS' Kevin Carter Previews #7 Texas A&M Vs. #16 Arkansas, Other Week 4 GamesCBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter explains why Arkansas can pull off the upset this weekend against Texas A&M and why Boise State is still a threat in the Mountain West despite two early-season losses.