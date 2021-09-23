Mac Jones Says Big Plays Will Come For Patriots Offense: 'You Can't Chase Plays That Aren't There'Mac Jones has just one touchdown pass in his first two NFL games, but he's been incredibly solid for the New England Patriots. He is A-OK with the conservative approach the team is taking on offense to start the season.

Hurley's Picks: Tom Brady Winning In L.A., Jaguars Growing More Embarrassing, Cowboys Dodging Football KarmaLife in the NFL can change in an instant.

20 Years Ago: Tom Brady Replaced An Injured Drew Bledsoe, Changing The Patriots Franchise ForeverThe New England Patriots changed forever on Sept. 23, 2001, when Tom Brady took the field in place of a very injured Drew Bledsoe.

Red Sox Beat Mets, 12-5, Win 7th In A Row With Yellow JerseysThe red-hot Red Sox are rallying around their yellow jerseys, and even Chris Sale is on board.

TD Garden Requiring Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test For Bruins, Celtics Games And ConcertsFans attending Bruins and Celtics games in the upcoming season will need to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.