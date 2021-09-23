It Sounds Like Former Patriots Linebacker Jamie Collins Will Have Another New Team SoonJamie Collins' days in Detroit appear to be over, but don't expect another reunion in New England.

'The Razorbacks Are Definitely For Real': CBS' Kevin Carter Previews #7 Texas A&M Vs. #16 Arkansas, Other Week 4 GamesCBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter explains why Arkansas can pull off the upset this weekend against Texas A&M and why Boise State is still a threat in the Mountain West despite two early-season losses.

Revolution Have Clinched A Playoff Spot, But Their Work Is Far From DoneThe New England Revolution are the first team to clinch a playoff spot, but that was just one of their many goals for the 2021 season.

Mac Jones Says Big Plays Will Come For Patriots Offense: 'You Can't Chase Plays That Aren't There'Mac Jones has just one touchdown pass in his first two NFL games, but he's been incredibly solid for the New England Patriots. He is A-OK with the conservative approach the team is taking on offense to start the season.

Hurley's Picks: Tom Brady Winning In L.A., Jaguars Growing More Embarrassing, Cowboys Dodging Football KarmaLife in the NFL can change in an instant.