BOSTON (CBS) — Jamie Collins’ days in Detroit appear to be over. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday morning that the team is looking to trade the veteran linebacker, and hopes to get a deal done soon.
Campbell also said that there are suitors for the 31-year-old Collins, who is in his ninth NFL season.
The former Patriots linebacker has played his last two seasons in Detroit, following his second stint in New England in 2019. Collins was originally drafted by the Patriots in 2013 as a second-round pick out of Southern Miss. A dynamic playmaker in the New England linebacking corps, Collins played three-and-a-half seasons in his first run with the Pats, winning a Super Bowl ring in 2014.
But he started to freelance a bit too much for Bill Belichick's liking, and Collins was dealt to the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season. He agreed to an extension with the Browns that offseason, but then returned to the Patriots after being cut by the Browns during the 2019 offseason.
The Patriots have some pretty solid depth at linebacker, so a third go-around in New England is highly unlikely for Collins. He has played 83 percent of Detroit’s defensive snaps this season, racking up 10 tackles, but the 0-2 Lions are ready to move on from the veteran to clear some more playing time for younger players at the position.