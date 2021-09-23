BOSTON (CBS) – Tens of millions of Americans will soon be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, after a CDC vaccine advisory panel vote on Thursday.

The FDA recently amended its Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, making booster shots available to people age of 65 and older, younger people with underlying medical issues, and people whose work puts them at high risk for contracting serious cases of COVID-19.

The CDC advisory panel voted on whether or not to recommend all of these measures.

The panel voted to recommend booster shots — so, third doses of the Pfizer vaccine — for all Americans age of 65 and older, as well as any Americans ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. Immunocompromised people in the US are already eligible for third shots since they need a higher dose of the vaccine to protect their lower immune systems from the virus.

After heated debate, the CDC vaccine advisory panel voted with a thin margin to permissively recommend booster shots for people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions. Simply put, this means that this group of people will have access to booster shots, but are not formally recommended to get them. They will be able to have discussions with their medical providers to determine if they should get a booster.

Contradicting the FDA’s decision, the CDC advisory panel rejected a plan to make booster shots available to anybody ages 18 to 64 who are at risk because of their occupations, like those who live or work in hospital settings, jails, shelters, etc.

“I do think essential workers need a boost so that we can keep food on the shelves, lights on, and hospital staff. And I think that needs to be revisited,” Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron told WBZ. “We are having a problem maintaining our staffing and providing the essential services that we are supposed to provide because we have people who are fully vaccinated getting Covid, and it’s almost always mild, but they have to go out for 10 days.”

Doron was hoping the CDC would use booster shots as a way to protect workers to avoid constant quarantines and help with short staffing.

When the CDC panel rejected the idea, they emphasized that it could be revisited at any time.

These new recommendations just need to be approved by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wolensky. Ones she approves them, eligible people can start getting booster shots immediately.