BOSTON (CBS) – The Boppy Company is recalling more than 3 million loungers after the products were tied to at least eight infant deaths.
There are three models included in the recall – the Original Newborn Lounger, Preferred Newborn Lounger and the Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Boppy Lounger.
They were sold between January 2004 and this month.
“Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing,” the recall warns.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said parents should stop using the loungers and contact Boppy for a full refund.
Click here for more information on the recall.