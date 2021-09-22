TAUNTON (CBS) – Taunton Police have arrested the woman who allegedly stabbed a hospital worker. Police said 28-year-old Victoria Disharoon was identified through multiple tips.

The 44-year-old victim was taking a break outside of Morton Hospital around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when investigators say a woman walked up behind her, pulled her ponytail and stabbed her several times in the back.

Police said it was an “unprovoked attack.” The victim was able to use her cell phone to take a photo of her assailant as she fled the scene.

Taunton Police received multiple tips from the public and another police agency after the photo of the suspect was released. Disharoon was arrested in Raynham Wednesday at 4 p.m. and police seized a small pocket knife that is believed to have been used in the attack.

Disharoon is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Thursday.

The woman suffered multiple puncture wounds on her shoulders and neck. She received stitches at the hospital’s emergency room, was released, and chose to finish her shift.

Police initially said she was a nurse, but later said she was an employee of the hospital.

“We spend a lot of time inside being sure that we are safe and risking our lives for COVID patients,” said Jackie Fitts a Morton Hospital nurse. “It just feels very unfair that we have to worry about our lives to get in and take care of COVID patients.”

The hospital, in downtown Taunton, has anywhere from two to four security personnel on duty at one time but the nurses say it’s not enough. They have been asking for more lighting and security for a year, especially at night.

Morton Hospital released a statement Wednesday about the incident.

Immediately following the incident, Morton dispatched local law enforcement who are conducting an investigation and searching for the assailant. At the time, there was a brief lockdown at the hospital, but it was quickly lifted and the hospital has returned to full operations.

As always, the safety of our staff, patients and community is and will remain our number one priority. Morton will continue to fully cooperate with the law enforcement and assist in their efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect to protect our local community.