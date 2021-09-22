FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots did not have Kyle Van Noy or Trent Brown for their Week 2 win over the Jets. But it’s looking likely that both of those players will be back for New England in the team’s Week 3 tilt against the Saints.

Both Van Noy and Brown were back on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday, the team’s first of three practices this week. We’ll know how much the duo participated in Wednesday’s session when the Patriots release their first practice/injury report later this afternoon.

Van Noy missed Sunday’s game with a throat injury that sidelined him for all three of last week’s practices. The veteran linebacker played 65 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 1’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, recording one sack and deflecting a pass.

Here we go and the @Patriots were back at practice today as the team gets ready for the @Saints. Both Trent Brown and Kyle Van Noy were present for the media portion of practice. #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/sZJbwBAuUR — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) September 22, 2021

Brown played just one series in Week 1 before a calf injury sidelined him for the rest of the game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday last week before returning in a limited capacity on Friday. He was originally listed as questionable against the Jets, but was ruled out when the team left for New York.

Brown’s absence forced the Patriots to play musical chairs along the offensive line, rotating between Yasir Durant and Justin Herron at right tackle. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was sacked three times against the Jets — all on third down — and pressured six times throughout the game.

Having Brown and his massive wingspan back in the mix should help the Patriots better protect Jones Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, against a New Orleans defense that has just four sacks through the first two games of the season.