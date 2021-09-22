TOPSFIELD (CBS) – Visitors to the 2021 Topsfield Fair will be required to wear masks while inside any buildings on the fairgrounds.
The Topsfield Board of Health issued the mask mandate for the 203rd edition of the fair, which takes place October 1-11.
The indoor mask mandate applies regardless of vaccination status, and also applies on fair shuttles.
Free masks will be available at the entrance of each building and fair organizers say the buildings will be cleaned, fogged, and disinfected daily.
Visitors will find hand sanitizer and hand washing stations throughout the fairgrounds, and for those interested, there will be COVID-19 vaccinations available.
The event, which is dubbed “America’s Oldest Fair,” was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic. It had previously only been canceled for the Spanish Flu and World War II.
Organizers said they are expecting a “banner year” for attendance.