Celtics Reportedly Work Out Veteran Forward Gary ClarkBrad Stevens may not be done tinkering with the Celtics roster. Boston reportedly hosted veteran forward Gary Clark for a workout, as the team gets set to begin training camp next week.

Julian Edelman Amazed By Tom Brady But Laments The Fact That 'He Doesn't Need Me!For more than a decade, Julian Edelman experienced the power that Tom Brady can and does have in driving a team toward championships. Now that he's watching it from afar, Edelman remains rather impressed.

TikTok Teen Goes Viral For Hilariously Roasting Zach Wilson, Jets' Performance Vs. PatriotsIf you want to break in to the world of football analysis, making fun of the Jets is a good place to start.

Boston Yellow Sox? Red Sox Want To Keep Wearing 'City Connect' Uniforms As Long As Win Streak ContinuesThe Red Sox are on a roll, though they haven't exactly looked like the "Red" Sox for most of the team's six-game win streak. And that will continue until this streak comes to an end.

Patriots Sign Kicker Nick Folk To 53-Man RosterNo more bouncing from the active roster to the practice squad for Nick Folk.