BOSTON (CBS) — The New York Jets are bad. They’ve been bad for … a while. As such, they have become a bit of a punching bag by the NFL community.

That includes even the youngest football analysts in the game.

A young TikTok user by the name of td.sports posted a video on Tuesday night that’s gone instantly viral for being incredibly accurate and … kind of hilarious.

He broke down the replay of Zach Wilson’s first interception from Sunday vs. the Patriots — the first of four picks for the No. 2 overall pick. He pointed out how essentially not one single Jets player did a good thing on the play.

See the breakdown for yourself:

Going to spend the day watching a 12 year old roast the Jets on TikTok pic.twitter.com/oymjL1glRM — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 22, 2021

“You have these two idiots staring at each other, like, ‘Yo, what are we doing? I don’t know. Let’s just stand here.'”

That was some quality analysis.

As of Wednesday morning, the video had 1.4 million views on TikTok, and counting.

It wasn’t the kid’s only breakdown, either. He sarcastically wagged a finger at anyone who suggested that Zach Wilson wasn’t the best quarterback taken in this year’s draft:

There’s no easy road to a sports analyst’s gig. But making fun of the Jets on a routine basis? That just might do the trick.