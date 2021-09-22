BOSTON (CBS) — Fans attending Bruins and Celtics games in the upcoming season will need to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

TD Garden announced Wednesday that the mandate applies to all events at TD Garden, including concerts. The rule applies to fans who are 12 years of age or older.

The new rule goes into effect on Sept. 30, 2021. That marks the Bruins’ first home preseason game of the year.

The arena’s mask mandate — requiring attendees to wear masks at all times, except while actively eating or drinking — will remain in place.

“Fan safety is paramount as we invite guests back to TD Garden for the 2021-22 season,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement. “While we had all hoped to see a return to normalcy, we felt it was important to start the year with additional precautions. After beginning the 2020 season in an empty building, I know that our players, coaches and staff are looking forward to kicking off this year in front of the most passionate hockey fans in the world.”

“These policies will continue to be reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis,” TD Garden said in the announcement. “Some events, seating locations and experiences may require additional health and safety guidelines as required by promoters, touring artists or league protocols. Please click through the event pages listed below for more information.”

An original vaccination card, or a digital copy of the vaccination card serves as accepted forms of proof for vaccination. Guests 18 years and older will be asked to provide identification matching the name on the vaccination card.

For negative tests, printouts or digital copies of negative rapid/antigen tests will be accepted. At-home rapid/antigen tests will not be accepted.

“We’re grateful to get back to a full season in front of our fans this year,” Celtics president Rich Gotham said. “Vaccination verification will help provide our fans with peace of mind as they come back to enjoy the energy of a live Celtics game experience together.”

TD Garden president Amy Latimer said that arena officials “have worked diligently with public health officials, experts and our industry leaders and have a shared belief that this is the best approach to keep live events going.”