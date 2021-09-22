HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS) – Robert Gentile, who the FBI believes had information about the unsolved Boston art heist, has died.
A reputed Connecticut mobster, Gentile died Friday at Hartford Hospital after suffering a stroke, his attorney Ryan McGugian confirmed. He had been living at home and getting rehabilitation services there, McGugian said.
Prosecutors believe Gentile knows something about the still-unsolved, 1990 theft of $500 million worth of artwork from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum because another gangster’s widow claimed her husband gave Gentile two of the paintings.
Gentile denied knowing anything about the theft.