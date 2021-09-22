CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS) – Robert Gentile, who the FBI believes had information about the unsolved Boston art heist, has died.

Robert Gentile is brought into the federal courthouse in a wheelchair on Monday, April 20, 2015, for a continuation of a hearing that was held Friday after Gentile was arrested after selling a gun to an undercover agent. (Cloe Poisson/Tribune News Service via Getty Images via Getty Images)

A reputed Connecticut mobster, Gentile died Friday at Hartford Hospital after suffering a stroke, his attorney Ryan McGugian confirmed. He had been living at home and getting rehabilitation services there, McGugian said.

This Manet painting was one of the valuable pieces of art stolen in the 1990 heist. (Photo courtesy: FBI)

Prosecutors believe Gentile knows something about the still-unsolved, 1990 theft of $500 million worth of artwork from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum because another gangster’s widow claimed her husband gave Gentile two of the paintings.

Gentile denied knowing anything about the theft.

