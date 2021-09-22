TAUNTON (CBS) – Taunton Police are looking for help tracking down a woman who stabbed a nurse.
The nurse was taking a break outside of Morton Hospital around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when investigators say a woman walked up behind her and stabbed her several times. Police said it was an “unprovoked attack.”
There’s no word yet on her condition.
Police released a photo of the woman wanted for the stabbing on their Facebook page Wednesday looking for help.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Taunton Police at 508-821-1471 extension 3123.