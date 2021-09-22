BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Folk is officially on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. The team signed the kicker from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Folk spent the first two weeks of the season on the New England practice squad after being cut in late August, but was elevated to the active roster for the team’s first two games. A player can only be elevated from the practice squad twice during a season, so Folk had to be signed to the 53-man to appear in any more games.

The 36-year-old set a new Patriots franchise record in Sunday’s 25-6 win over the New York Jets, connecting on his 33rd straight field goal for New England. Folk was good on all four of his field goal attempts in the Meadowlands, connecting on kicks of 46, 49, 32 and 26 yards against the Jets. He passed Stephen Gostkowski, who connected on 31 straight field goals for the Patriots, to set the new franchise mark.

Folk is a perfect 7-for-7 to start the 2021 season, and hasn’t missed a field goal since Week 2 of the 2020 season. In 25 games with the Patriots, Folk has put 47 of his 52 field goal attempts through the uprights.

The Patriots filled Folk’s spot on the practice squad by signing center Drake Jackson. The team now has a full 53-man roster and practice squad with Tuesday’s transactions.