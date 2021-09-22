BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution have clinched their spot in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The best team in soccer earned a postseason berth Wednesday evening with a wild 3-2 win over the Fire in Chicago.
The Revs became the first club to clinch a playoff spot thanks to MVP favorite Carles Gil, who broke up a 2-2 tie when he went top shelf on Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina just a few seconds into stoppage time.
Stoppage time magic!#NERevs // #CHIvNE 2-3 pic.twitter.com/ctXrZitJQa
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 23, 2021
Gil now has three goals to go with his MLS-leading 16 assists on the season.
Henry Kessler scored just 11 minutes into the match to give New England an early 1-0 lead, which held until Carlos Terán scored for Chicago in the 40th minute. Teal Bunbury broke up that 1-1 tie in the 62nd minute with his third goal of the season, but Chicago’s Gastón Giménez notched things back up less than a minute later.
Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made seven saves in the victory, and Kessler also made a huge stop when Chicago had an open net opportunity in the 77th minute.
:-0 pic.twitter.com/swZ01dZlPP
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 23, 2021
Wednesday’s victory is New England’s 18th of the year, setting a new club record for the most wins in a season. With 59 points, the Revolution have matched the club’s single-season record for points in a season with seven games left to play in the regular season.
New England owns a 13-point lead over Kansas City for the Supporter’s Shield. The Revs will next play Saturday night when the club welcomes Orlando City to Gillette Stadium, which can catch on TV38 at 7pm.