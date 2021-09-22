TD Garden Requiring Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test For Bruins, Celtics Games And ConcertsFans attending Bruins and Celtics games in the upcoming season will need to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Carles Gil, Revolution Clinch Playoff Berth With 3-2 Win Over Chicago FireThe New England Revolution have clinched their spot in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Bill Belichick Has Plenty Of Praise For Jameis Winston And Sean Payton's Saints OffenseNo one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is... not all that good.

Trent Brown, Kyle Van Noy Back At Practice For Patriots On WednesdayThe Patriots did not have Kyle Van Noy or Trent Brown for their Week 2 win over the Jets. But it's looking likely that both of those players will be back for New England in the team's Week 3 tilt against the Saints.

Celtics Reportedly Inviting Former Nets, Knicks Guard Theo Pinson To Training CampThe Celtics have reportedly signed free agent wing Theo Pinson for training camp, which tips off next week.