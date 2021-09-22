BOSTON (CBS) — While it may seem like there’s a Dunkin’ on every corner in Massachusetts, there are apparently other states with more coffee options. A new report says the Bay State is 10th most caffeinated in the country.
The research from mattress and pillow company Zoma identified the “Most Awake” cities and states by looking at the number of coffee shops compared to population. Hawaii came out on top among all states, followed by Alaska and Oregon. New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island all finished ahead of Massachusetts in the Top 10.
There are just under 3,900 people per coffee shop in Massachusetts, according to the study.
Zoma found San Francisco to be the most caffeinated city in America, followed by Portland, Oregon; Honolulu; Seattle and Orlando.