LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – The Londonderry Police Department has a warning for visitors to its orchards – don’t steal the apples.
Police said officers were called to a local orchard and stopped a group from Everett as they attempted to steal hundreds of dollars in apples.
“As apple picking season ramps up here in Londonderry, we just wanted to issue a reminder that apple theft is a crime,” police said.
Londonderry Police said officers routinely check orchards and work with owners to help prevent similar incidents, which they say result in the loss of thousands of dollars in inventory every year.