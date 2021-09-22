CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Everett News

EVERETT (CBS) – The animal control officer in Everett is trying to find information about a dog that was found tied up and left in a park.

The dog was abandoned Tuesday in Florence Street Park.

A Good Samaritan called police after witnessing someone tying the dog up and running away.

A dog found abandoned in Everett. (Image Credit: Everett Animal Control)

Officer Frank Nuzzo stayed with the dog and gave it “much needed” water until animal control arrived.

The dog is a female with no chip. She was wearing a red harness.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call Everett Police.

