EVERETT (CBS) – The animal control officer in Everett is trying to find information about a dog that was found tied up and left in a park.
The dog was abandoned Tuesday in Florence Street Park.
A Good Samaritan called police after witnessing someone tying the dog up and running away.
Officer Frank Nuzzo stayed with the dog and gave it “much needed” water until animal control arrived.
The dog is a female with no chip. She was wearing a red harness.
Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call Everett Police.