KINGSTON, N.H. (CBS) – A retired police officer was killed by a hit and run driver in New Hampshire and investigators are looking for help finding the person responsible.
Donna Briggs, a retired Hudson, N.H. Police sergeant, went out for a bike ride Tuesday morning but never returned home. Kingston, N.H. Police started searching around 8:30 p.m. and eventually found her and her bike down an embankment off Route 125. Briggs, who lived in Derry and retired eight years ago, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 59 years old.
New Hampshire State Police said it appears Briggs was hit from behind by a vehicle that took off.
“Video from a nearby business shows it was a dark colored vehicle that struck Briggs and that the crash happened at approximately 11:37am,” State Police said in a statement Wednesday.
Anyone who has information about the crash or who may have been in the area around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday is urged to call State Police at 603-545-4396 or email Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.