Bill Belichick Has Plenty Of Praise For Jameis Winston And Sean Payton's Saints OffenseNo one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is... not all that good.

Trent Brown, Kyle Van Noy Back At Practice For Patriots On WednesdayThe Patriots did not have Kyle Van Noy or Trent Brown for their Week 2 win over the Jets. But it's looking likely that both of those players will be back for New England in the team's Week 3 tilt against the Saints.

Celtics Reportedly Inviting Former Nets, Knicks Guard Theo Pinson To Training CampThe Celtics have reportedly signed free agent wing Theo Pinson for training camp, which tips off next week.

Celtics Reportedly Work Out Veteran Forward Gary ClarkBrad Stevens may not be done tinkering with the Celtics roster. Boston reportedly hosted veteran forward Gary Clark for a workout, as the team gets set to begin training camp next week.

Julian Edelman Amazed By Tom Brady But Laments The Fact That 'He Doesn't Need Me!For more than a decade, Julian Edelman experienced the power that Tom Brady can and does have in driving a team toward championships. Now that he's watching it from afar, Edelman remains rather impressed.