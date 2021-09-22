BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Lynne writes, “I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease. Does this put me in a higher risk category and allow me to get a booster shot?”

We are still waiting for the formal recommendations but I don’t believe having Lyme disease alone is considered a high-risk condition. If, however, you have prolonged symptoms after treatment for Lyme disease or you’re taking certain medications that could suppress your immune system, you could be considered higher risk. Please call your personal physician about it.

Rose says, “I want my 3-year-old to receive the COVID vaccine as soon as it is approved for his age group but my husband is hesitant because he believes there could be reproductive side effects down the road.”

There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines harm fertility or the reproductive system. This is a dangerous rumor that started in Europe and has unfortunately spread like wildfire. In contrast, COVID-19, the illness, might affect fertility in men and could threaten healthy pregnancies.

Susan writes, “I got vaccinated with Moderna. Should I wait for Moderna’s booster or get the Pfizer because it will be out first? I am 74 years old with COPD and diabetes.”

We’re still waiting for more data on whether it’s safe and effective to mix and match vaccines. It probably is, but we don’t know for sure. I think they will make a decision about Moderna boosters soon, so you may want to wait a little longer. If you’re at high risk and would like to go ahead and get a Pfizer booster when it gets cleared, it’s probably fine, but please check with your personal physician before doing so.