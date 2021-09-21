Josh McDaniels Explains Patriots' Conservative Approach With Mac Jones: 'I Trust Him Completely'Mac Jones has not exactly been asked to sling it all over the football field thus far in his young career. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels helped explain why that's been the case.

Celtics Announce Ime Udoka's Full Coaching StaffIme Udoka will carry a six-man coaching staff in Boston, along with five others who will help guide him through his first season as an NBA head coach.

Tom Brady Agrees That NFL's Taunting Penalties Are Ruining The GameIf there's one thing that can bring together the most successful quarterback in history with the collection of fans from coast to coast, it can be found in hating the NFL's new emphasis on taunting penalties.

Cam Newton Says He Is No Fat Cat In Latest Workout VideoCam Newton is making it clear that he still has the same drive to succeed in the NFL as when he first entered the league. The former Patriots quarterback used a cat analogy in his latest workout video to get that point across.

Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Promoted To Triple-A WorcesterRed Sox prospect Triston Casas is one step closer to the big leagues. The first baseman has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester to close the 2021 season.