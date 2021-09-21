WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester woman who is accused of slamming into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and injuring a trooper is free on bail. Victoria Skelly faces multiple charges including OUI liquor.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, a cruiser with its emergency lights on was protecting a disabled vehicle in the right lane of Route 290.
Prosecutors say Skelly crashed her Toyota Highlander into the back of the cruiser.
The trooper suffered a concussion and other injures but has been discharged from the hospital.