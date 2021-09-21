CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester woman who is accused of slamming into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and injuring a trooper is free on bail. Victoria Skelly faces multiple charges including OUI liquor.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, a cruiser with its emergency lights on was protecting a disabled vehicle in the right lane of Route 290.

Prosecutors say Skelly crashed her Toyota Highlander into the back of the cruiser.

Victoria Skelly in court on Sept. 21, 2021 (WBZ-TV)

The trooper suffered a concussion and other injures but has been discharged from the hospital.

