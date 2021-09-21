Tom Brady Agrees That NFL's Taunting Penalties Are Ruining The GameIf there's one thing that can bring together the most successful quarterback in history with the collection of fans from coast to coast, it can be found in hating the NFL's new emphasis on taunting penalties.

Cam Newton Says He Is No Fat Cat In Latest Workout VideoCam Newton is making it clear that he still has the same drive to succeed in the NFL as when he first entered the league. The former Patriots quarterback used a cat analogy in his latest workout video to get that point across.

Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Promoted To Triple-A WorcesterRed Sox prospect Triston Casas is one step closer to the big leagues. The first baseman has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester to close the 2021 season.

Jon Lester Notches 200th Career Victory: 'He's Like John Wayne, Just Got That True Grit'Veteran left-hander Jon Lester reached a major milestone on Monday, recording the 200th victory of his career.

Peyton Manning Trolls Patriots During Monday Night Football, Suggesting They Bugged Locker Rooms In New EnglandPeyton Manning used his Monday Night Football platform to air out some of his lingering grievances about his biggest rival: The New England Patriots.