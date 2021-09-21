BOSTON (CBS) — Peyton Manning used his Monday Night Football platform to air out some of his lingering grievances about his biggest rival: The New England Patriots. During Monday night’s Packers-Lions game, Manning made it abundantly clear that he was always a bit paranoid to talk to his teammates while in New England, over a fear that his locker room was bugged by the Pats.

In doing so, Manning gave viewers a rather interesting image of his Colts and Broncos teams whenever they paid a visit to Foxboro.

“Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers,” Peyton said to his brother, Eli, during Monday night’s “Manning-Cast” on ESPN2. “I’m like, ‘Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in there.’

“Very strange to have seven guys hanging out there in the shower,” Manning added. “But take all precautions.”

“Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers. Don't talk about a play next to my locker because I know it's bugged.” Peyton Manning on when the Patriots used to come to Indy 😂 pic.twitter.com/A0dx2isg3z — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 21, 2021

Whoa boy, how soon until Roger Goodell launches another lengthy investigation against Bill Belichick and the Patriots?

Peyton, who was 6-13 for his career in New England, was not done taking jabs at the Patriots, either. Shortly after, he told Eli that he felt like the Packers had been listening to their conversations regarding Green Bay’s game plan against the Lions — which opened the door to another shot at the Pats.

“I feel like the Packers were listening to Eli, you and I, the conversation we had on Friday, that they have to come out and run the ball,” he said after a Packers run play. “I think our conversation was bugged, kind of like the Patriots used to do back in the day.”

Peyton and Eli are doing an alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football this season, which has led to several entertaining exchanges between the brothers. But chances are their ratings went down quite a bit in New England early Monday night.