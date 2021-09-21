BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley will release some of the results from the 2021 MCAS Tuesday morning.
Riley will present what he calls "high-level" results during the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting.
On Monday, some lawmakers demanded the Legislature eliminate MCAS as a graduation requirement.
But Governor Charlie Baker calls the MCAS a critical benchmark for how kids are performing in school.
“Whether people like it or not, one of the strengths of MCAS is it does give us a level playing field in which we can review — not just we — but teachers, principals, school superintendents, parents, kids — everybody can review how they’re doing and how they did,” the governor said Monday.
The results released Tuesday will be the first released in two years because the 2020 MCAS was canceled during the pandemic.
According to the State House News Service, the board will also be asked to weigh in on a proposal to keep the MCAS scores required to graduate at their current level for the classes of 2024 and 2025.