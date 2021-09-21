BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) say the operator of a Green Line train put it into “full-power position” before it crashed into another train earlier this year.

The results of the NTSB’s preliminary report in the July 30 crash were released Tuesday.

Read: NTSB Preliminary Report Into Green Line Crash

Investigators said a Green Line train traveling westbound on Commonwealth Avenue was going 31 miles per hour, which was three times the speed limit in that area, when it slammed into the back of another train that was going just 10 mph.

The NTSB says it has not yet determined the official cause of the crash and has not ruled out anything, including operator error.

The crash threw people from their seats, including 24 passengers and three crew members.

Investigators said that before the crash, the operator of the striking train placed the master controller in a full-power position.

That driver, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave.

Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about the report Tuesday morning, but said he had not yet seen it.

“I do believe that driver was suspended but obviously we will take a look at that report and make adjustments accordingly,” Baker said. “But I’m really glad nobody was hurt in that incident.”