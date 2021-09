Match Preview: Revolution Look To Clinch Playoff Berth With Mid-Week Win Over FireA win in Chicago on Wednesday would not only clinch a playoff berth for the Revs, but also match the club’s single-season points record and set a new mark for wins in a season.

Patriots Special Teams Coach Cam Achord Explains Everything You Never Knew About KickingThe Patriots' coaching staff is all about teaching advanced lessons in special teams this season.

Julian Edelman To Be Honored At Halftime Of Sunday's Patriots-Saints Game At Gillette StadiumPatriots fans will get their chance to give Julian Edelman a proper sendoff on Sunday.

Josh McDaniels Explains Patriots' Conservative Approach With Mac Jones: 'I Trust Him Completely'Mac Jones has not exactly been asked to sling it all over the football field thus far in his young career. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels helped explain why that's been the case.

Celtics Announce Ime Udoka's Full Coaching StaffIme Udoka will carry a six-man coaching staff in Boston, along with five others who will help guide him through his first season as an NBA head coach.