LOWELL (CBS) — Police in Lowell say a child is safe after reports of an unattended girl who was seen near Stackpole Street, the Hunts Falls Rotary, and the VFW Highway around 4:30 PM.
The child was described as white, approximately six years old, with unkempt hair, wearing a black shirt, white pajama pants, and pink slippers.
Anyone who had her should call the police at 978-937-3200.
Police said Lowell residents should be aware that they may see large numbers of police officers and K9s searching neighborhoods. They may be knocking on doors to speak with residents and check backyards and wooded areas.