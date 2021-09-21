FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots fans will get their chance to give Julian Edelman a proper sendoff on Sunday. The Patriots will honor the former receiver and three-time Super Bowl champ with a special ceremony during halftime of Sunday’s Pats-Saints tilt at Gillette Stadium.
Edelman announced his retirement last spring after spending his 12 NFL seasons with the Patriots. He walked away second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.
The crafty receiver is best known for his heroics during the playoffs, as Edelman is second in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions. He trails only NFL legend Jerry Rice on that front, and his 1,442 postseason receiving yards are also second all-time behind Rice. Edelman is one of only 15 NFL players with at least 1,000 career postseason yards.
Those big postseason numbers helped Edelman earn three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. He was named Super Bowl LIII MVP after finishing with 10 receptions for 141 yards in News England’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He also had five receptions for 87 yards — including his miraculous 23-yard, diving, finger-tip catch late in the fourth quarter — in the Patriots’ comeback overtime win over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.
Edelman earned his first Super Bowl ring when he caught the game-winning, three-yard touchdown pass with 2:06 left to play in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl XLIX win vs. Seattle.
The Patriots have a big collection of postseason heroes over the franchise’s 20-year run atop the NFL, and Edelman is certainly somewhere near the top of that list. Fans didn’t get to see him play his final downs as a Patriot in 2020, but on Sunday, they’ll have a chance to give the three-time champ a proper sendoff.