BOSTON (CBS) – Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has been sentenced to six years in prison following his convictions on extortion and wire fraud charges.
Federal prosecutors were recommending an 11-year sentence. Correia asked for three years in prison.
Correia declined the opportunity to speak during the sentencing hearing.
He will not be sent immediately to prison. His report date has not yet been determined.
The sentencing process began Monday as Correia’s attorney called for his acquittal. The judge opted instead to throw out eight fraud charges.
The 29-year-old was found guilty on 21 counts, including extortion, wire fraud, and filing false tax returns during a trial in May. Correia has been out on bail with an ankle monitor since the verdict.
Prosecutors said Correia stole money from investors in his app and solicited bribes from marijuana vendors seeking to do business in Fall River to fund his lavish lifestyle.