FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Every step Harvey Sklar takes reminds him of just how far he’s come. The 65-year-old Framingham man is learning how to walk again after COVID-19 landed him into the hospital for 8 months.

“It will ravage your whole body, if you are immobile, I was in a coma for excessive two months. My lungs are compromised due to COVID, I am relearning how to walk,” Sklar told WBZ-TV.

Back in January, he contracted the virus. While in the hospital there were times where he almost didn’t make it.

“There were times where I was not coming back at all. By the grace of God, He had me here for other reasons,” he said.

Sklar now spends most of his days at home rehabbing but he hopes one day to get back to the things he loves the most: giving back to the community, both to the Patriots Platelets Peddlers and Pan Mass Challenge.

“I know I will get back there with the support I have, with some of the training I have, and the fact that I feel I have an obligation to ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge, knowing that I was going to be able to save a life, that to me, you can’t put a price on,” Sklar said.

Sklar was a substitute teacher in Randolph for 50 years and hopes to return to the classroom. He thanks his fiancé, family, nurses and doctors who’ve helped him recovery. And he encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

“If you are on the fence, get it. I couldn’t be more thankful to be here,” Sklar said.