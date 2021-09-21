BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID infections in Massachusetts is now over 32,000, but a closer look at the numbers shows the vast majority of fully vaccinated people are protected.
On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people.
The cumulative count this week was 32,345 people, which is just 0.71% of around 4.5 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated.
Last week, the state reported 27,777 breakthrough cases.
Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 1,001 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 823 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.02% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents.
There have been a total of 217 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 194 last week, which marks 0.005% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.