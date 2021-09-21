BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon is just around the corner — this year it’s being run in October.

And that has meant training for the race in the heat of the summer months. It’s a big change for runners who usually prepare in the cold and snow.

Steffanie Keilty and Nikki Mansfield are both running to benefit the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. They have each run the marathon in past years, but admit training over June, July and August has been grueling.

“You have to wear a totally different set of gear,” said Steffanie. She told WBZ that in the winter months, she will put on layers and stick to a certain schedule. But, because of the heat, Steffanie has had to change that.

“Normally I’d start a run around 9 to 10 in the morning. But now, I’m doing it around 5 to 6 a.m. because it’s cooler and there’s less humidity. Just timing changes, and wardrobe change. The heat has just been a bit of a struggle and making sure you stay hydrated.”

Nikki has trained in warming weather before. “The extreme heat and humidity that we’ve had this year, it crushes you,” she said.

Yet, Nikki is looking forward to the change of season and hopes it will lead to her best time on the course.

“Your body goes through this challenge with summer training but then fall brings a little bit cooler weather.”

Doctor Adam Tenforde of Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine uses shockwave therapy to treat running injuries.

He said athletes need to be prepared for any condition for the race this year.

Despite the harsh training of the summer, nothing can beat the Boston Marathon though. “It’s more than just a race, it really is an experience,” Tenforde said.

As for Nikki and Steffanie, no matter what the weather brings, they both plan to be ready and focused on the finish line.

“It’s going to be a big dance,” said Steffanie.

“I get emotional just thinking about the journey from 2013 until this year,” admitted Nikki. “And all of the craziness: the good, the bad. the tears, the sweat, the snow. I am super ready to pour it on the course and get to the finish line.”