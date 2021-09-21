BOSTON (CBS) – A massive water main break on Beacon Hill flooded part of the neighborhood and left a sinkhole on one street early Tuesday morning.

Tom Bagley, a Boston Water and Sewer Commission spokesman, said a contractor working for them was replacing a water main at Myrtle and Hancock streets when he broke a gate valve at 12:30 a.m.

Bagley told reporters the contractor thought the gate valve was shut off for the replacement work, but it wasn’t and water started pouring down Hancock Street onto Cambridge Street.

“It was cascading down the street really, really fast and it looked like Niagara Falls,” Bagley said.

The rushing water got into some homes.

“Companies arrived, found a lot of water traveling down Hancock Street and Joy (Street), they went unit-to-unit, checked to make sure that the occupants were safe,” Deputy Fire Chief James Greene told reporters.

“We sheltered in place for the most part, moved people to high ground, we really didn’t have to move people out of their buildings. But certainly, there’s some inconvenience and people that have some cleanup to do.”

The water was shut off and catch basins caught all of the water, but it left a large sinkhole on Hancock Street. Bagley believed the road could be repaired by Tuesday afternoon.

“These things happen. When you work in a close proximity to pipes that have a lot of pounds per square inch pressure in them and all you need is a little slip of a nut or something like that, that’s what could happen,” Bagley said.

Eversource and National Grid are checking to make sure there’s no electrical hazards.

Building inspectors will also take a closer look at homes in the neighborhood during the day Tuesday.

“We apologize to the residents in the area, this is unfortunate,” Bagley said. “We’ll get this cleaned up as soon as possible.”