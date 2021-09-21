ARLINGTON (CBS) — Arlington officials are warning parents about a new TikTok craze that could be dangerous for kids. A combined statement from the police chief, superintendent, and health department said to watch out for the “Benadryl challenge.”
The challenge encourages kids to take a large dose of Benadryl because it can cause hallucinations.
Taking higher than recommended doses of Benadryl can lead to heart problems, seizures, coma, or death.
Officials said they do not believe the challenge is prevalent in Arlington but they want families to be aware.
Parents are urged to secure and lock up the allergy medicine.