Wild Card Leader Red Sox Beat Stumbling Mets 6-3, 6th In RowThe Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 6-3 on Tuesday night.

'Damn Right': Tom Brady's Father Says QB Feels Vindicated By Post-Patriots SuccessTom Brady Sr. said he feels quite vindicated by the way the quarterback has played since the Patriots moved on from him. He said his son feels the same way, too.

Match Preview: Revolution Look To Clinch Playoff Berth With Mid-Week Win Over FireA win in Chicago on Wednesday would not only clinch a playoff berth for the Revs, but also match the club’s single-season points record and set a new mark for wins in a season.

Patriots Special Teams Coach Cam Achord Explains Everything You Never Knew About KickingThe Patriots' coaching staff is all about teaching advanced lessons in special teams this season.

Julian Edelman To Be Honored At Halftime Of Sunday's Patriots-Saints Game At Gillette StadiumPatriots fans will get their chance to give Julian Edelman a proper sendoff on Sunday.