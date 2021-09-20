BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,364 new confirmed COVID cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Monday after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 742,667. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,069.READ MORE: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Works In Kids Ages 5-11
There were 239,375 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Rusted Out Stairs In Dorchester Removed After BU Professor David Jones' Death
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.00%.
There are 641 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Missing Woman Dolly Thapa Found Safe
There are also 169 patients currently in intensive care.