LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Julianne Nicholson, a native of Medford, won her first Emmy award Sunday night. She took home the prize for best supporting actress in a limited series for her work on the hit HBO show “Mare Of Easttown.”
Nicholson is also known for her roles in "August: Osage County" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." She triumphed over other nominees in the category Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kathryn Hahn, Moses Ingram, Jean Smart and Phillipa Soo.
In her acceptance speech, she thanked “Mare” star and fellow Emmy winner Kate Winslet for calling and convincing her to take the part.
“Man, you’re good at acting,” Nicholson said. “But turns out that you’re good at caring for a whole production.”
Nicholson said she also owed her award to "all the ladies out there in Philadelphia, in Kabul, in Texas or anywhere who are struggling sometimes, finding it hard to be happy sometimes, understanding that life can be a lot sometimes, but never stopping, never losing hope and never giving up."
Nicholson is a graduate of Arlington Catholic High School, which celebrated her win on social media with “Cougar Pride.”
“Congratulations to Julianne Nicholson ’89 on her first Emmy win!” the school said. “Your AC family is so proud of your incredible accomplishments!”
Click here for a complete list of Emmy winners and nominees.