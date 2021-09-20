Hurley: We Need To Have An Earnest Conversation About Tom BradyTom Brady. At 44. Is a menace to the NFL. In New England, it's time to have some serious conversations.

James White Can Still Be James White And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsJames White is still James White, and Bill Belichick and Mac Jones surely appreciate it.

Bill Belichick Doesn't Sound Too Concerned About Right Tackle SituationFrom the inside, there doesn't appear to be much concern about the right tackle position.

The Saints Now Look Much More Beatable For Patriots In Week 3, After Ugly Loss In CarolinaThe Saints looked like an absolute juggernaut in Week 1. Now, as the Pats prepare to host them, they look a bit more beatable.

The Chiefs, Sadly, Will Not Be Going 20-0 This SeasonThe Kansas City Chiefs suffered a loss on Sunday night. With it died one very stupid dream for Patrick Mahomes.