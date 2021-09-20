GEORGETOWN (CBS) – School officials in Georgetown are looking into accusations that racial slurs were used during a Friday night football game that was cut short due to a fight.

It happened during the contest between Georgetown and Roxbury Prep Charter High School. Players from both teams and several coaches became involved.

The final minutes of the game were canceled and Georgetown Police worked to disperse the crowds. Georgetown won the game, 44-8.

Roxbury coach Jamaal Hunt posted on Facebook that he was “still numb” following the game,

“The fact that there was nothing I could do to protect my boys hurt the most. I broke down, I watched racism ruin whats something that was supposed to be good to them, Friday night lights but instead we were ridiculed, called N bombs by players, faculty, staff, spectators and were taunted all night,” Hunt posted.

Georgetown Public Schools released a statement following the game.

“Allegations of the use of racially charged language are also being investigated. I want to clearly state that the Georgetown Public Schools will not tolerate racism in any form and is working with the Georgetown Police Department to investigate this allegation,” the district said.

School officials said they reached out to the administration at Roxbury Prep “in an attempt to gather facts and resolve the issues.”

“There are clearly strong emotions and many different versions of what happened at this game that is swirling around on social media. I ask for calm and patience as we investigate this situation and arrive at a resolution that considers all of the facts and is satisfactory to all parties involved,” Georgetown Public Schools said.