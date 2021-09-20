BOSTON (CBS) – Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia will be sentenced on Monday following his convictions on extortion and wire fraud charges.
Federal prosecutors are recommending an 11-year sentence. Correia is asking for three years in prison.
The 29-year-old was convicted following a trial in May. He was found guilty on 21 counts, including extortion, wire fraud, and filing false tax returns. He's appealed.
Correia has been out on bail with an ankle monitor since the verdict.
Prosecutors said Correia stole money from investors in his app and solicited bribes from marijuana vendors seeking to do business in Fall River to fund his lavish lifestyle.