BOSTON (CBS) — Rusted out stairs near the JFK/UMass MBTA station have been removed, one week after Boston University professor David Jones fell to his death from the Dorchester staircase while out on a run.
New warning signs went up around the staircase last week. When SkyEye flew over the area on Monday morning, the stairs had been taken down entirely.
Massachusetts State Police said the stairs had been deemed unsafe and had been closed for about 20 months. A jersey barrier and chain link fence previously blocked the top entrance to Columbia Road.
But Jones' family released a statement saying his death could have been prevented.
“Our lives were changed forever last weekend with the sudden, tragic and preventable passing. Our hope is that this unimaginable tragic loss will foster a renewed commitment to create safe and healthy environments for all people,” the family said in a statement.
The stairs were on property run by the state’s Department of Conservation And Recreation. WBZ-TV has reached out to the agency for comment.
The Suffolk County District Attorney's office is investigating Jones' death.
Boston University has planned a memorial service for Thursday.